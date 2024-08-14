British High Commissioner reiterates support for the interim government

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has met with Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain on 14 Aug. Photo: UNB

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has met with Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain and reiterated her government's support for the interim government led by its Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order in Bangladesh, ensure accountability and chart the pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future," she said after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "The UK welcomes the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order, for the sake of the Bangladeshi people."

The people of Bangladesh deserve accountability and a peaceful pathway to an inclusive democratic future, said the British Foreign Secretary.