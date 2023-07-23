British high commissioner meets GM Quader; discusses upcoming national elections

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke on Sunday held a meeting with Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader in Dhaka and discussed the upcoming national elections.

They discussed United Kingdom-Bangladesh bilateral relations and the upcoming national elections, the British High Commission said in its official Twitter page.

"The UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory elections in Bangladesh," the commission wrote.

Earlier on 20 July, the British high commissioner held separate meetings with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and a team of BNP leaders including the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.