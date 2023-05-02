British High Commissioner Designate to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke arrives in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 04:19 pm

Photo: British High Commission
Photo: British High Commission

The British High Commissioner Designate to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke arrived today (2 May) in Dhaka.

She succeeds Robert Chatterton Dickson, a press release from the British High Commission in Dhaka said.

On her appointment as the British High Commissioner Designate to Bangladesh, Cooke said, "I am delighted and deeply honoured to be returning to Bangladesh as the British High Commissioner. The United Kingdom has strong cultural, political and economic ties with Bangladesh and works closely with the government and people of Bangladesh on our many shared interests, including trade, investment, development and security. I am committed to strengthening the long and friendly bilateral relationship and look forward to deepening the extensive cooperation between our two countries."

Cooke previously served in Bangladesh from 2012-2016, as the country representative for the Department for International Development (DFID), the press release added.  

Most recently, she was head of the South East Asia Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (2020-2023) and the British High Commissioner to Tanzania (2016-2020). 

Cooke joined the DFID in 2005, where her roles included leading UK international development policy on economic growth and investment, anti-corruption and aid effectiveness. 

She also worked as the deputy head of the Commission for the Africa Secretariat and as a deputy director in the Prime Minister's Strategy Unit in the Cabinet Office. 

Before joining the UK Civil Service, Cooke worked in Guyana in the Ministry of Trade; in the Solomon Islands as an advisor in the Ministry of Commerce; and as an Economic Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

