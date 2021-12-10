British High Commission Dhaka launches Brit Bangla Bondhon campaign

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has launched a new campaign titled "Your Brit Bangla Bondhon Moment" to celebrate people-to-people links between UK and Bangladesh.

Posting a picture taken in the garden of his residence, last week the High Commissioner wrote:

"I love art, but my partner Teresa is the real artist in our family. In Bangladesh we've been stunned by the creativity all around us, and by the Bangla talent for bringing beauty to everyday surroundings. Our #BritBanglaBondhon moment was this: celebrating Pohela Boishakh with a traditional alpona and bringing a little Bangladeshi creativity into our much-loved garden."

The campaign will feature stories from people of all walks of life, building a picture of the vibrant links between the UK and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The stories will be from members of parliament, academics and entrepreneurs featuring great Bangladeshi artists and the British Royal Family.

On Friday, a story (on Facebook and Twitter) from Rushanara Ali, UK Member of Parliament of British-Bangladeshi heritage was uploaded.

Members of the public are invited to submit their stories for a chance to be featured, by sending a direct message on social media or by writing to Dhaka.Press@fcdo.gov.uk with the tagline Your #BritBanglaBondhon Moment.