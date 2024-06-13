British High Commission celebrates King Charles III birthday in Dhaka

British High Commission (HC) in Dhaka has celebrated the official birthday of King Charles III by organising a reception in the capital.

"It is also an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the UK-Bangladesh partnership, based on our deep shared history, our strong cultural and people-to-people links; and our Commonwealth ties," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said at the reception at a city hotel yesterday evening.

"It is my pleasure to host this reception to celebrate the official birthday of His Majesty King Charles III," she said.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury graced the reception as the guest of honour while Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was also present.

A wide range of dignitaries from the Bangladesh government Parliament, the Diplomatic Corps and representatives from the fields of trade, business, academia, social development, arts, culture, media and sports joined the celebration.

The King's Birthday Party is celebrated by British High Commissions and Embassies around the world.

This year, The King turns 76 on 14 November.

The UK King is Head of the Commonwealth, which is a family of 56 countries working together for prosperity, democracy and peace.