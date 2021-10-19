British HC in Dhaka announces partnership with Earthshot Prize finalist Solshare

Picture: Courtesy

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Monday announced that UK'sForeign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO ) would provide £300,000 of financial support to Bangladesh-based Solshare, one of the 15 finalists in the inaugural Earthshot Prize competition.

To mark the occasion, the British High Commissioner hosted a celebratory event where guests learned more about Solshare's work to repair the planet, said a press release.

The finalists received a personal message from UK's Prince William, who congratulated them on their fantastic achievement.

Congratulating Solshare, the High Commissioner said: "Reaching the final three in the global Earthshot competition is a huge achievement for Solshare. I am delighted that FCDO will now provide £300,000 to a partnership between Shakti Foundation and Solshare, to help scale up their innovative model using rooftop solar home systems for peer-to-peer energy exchange networks, enabling poor households both to generate electricity from a renewable source and gain an income by selling their surplus energy to the national grid. Solshare's innovative work will help Bangladesh move towards carbon neutrality and improve the lives and livelihoods of millions of Bangladeshis."

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is the most prestigious global environment prize.

It was inspired by President John F Kennedy's "Moonshot", which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, the Earthshot Prize aims to discover, spotlight and scale-up the best solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

The Earthshot Prize is centred around five "Earthshots": "Protect and restore nature", "Clean our air", "Revive our oceans", "Build a waste-free world", and "Fix our climate".

Solshare was one of three finalists in the "Fix our climate" category.

The winners in each category were announced on 17 October at an award ceremony in London.

Prince William opened the ceremony. Sir David Attenborough addressed the ceremony.

Hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary, the ceremony also featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, KSI, Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes.

The winners of The Earthshot Prize were announced by presenters including The Duchess of Cambridge, David Oyelowo, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, and Mo Salah.

Each year over the course of the coming decade, The Earthshot Prize will award £1 million each to five winners across each Earthshot category, providing at least 50 solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems by 2030.