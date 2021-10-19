British HC in Dhaka announces partnership with Earthshot Prize finalist Solshare

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:29 pm

Related News

British HC in Dhaka announces partnership with Earthshot Prize finalist Solshare

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is the most prestigious global environment prize

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:29 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Monday announced that UK'sForeign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO ) would provide £300,000 of financial support to Bangladesh-based Solshare, one of the 15 finalists in the inaugural Earthshot Prize competition.

To mark the occasion, the British High Commissioner hosted a celebratory event where guests learned more about Solshare's work to repair the planet, said a press release. 

The finalists received a personal message from UK's Prince William, who congratulated them on their fantastic achievement.

Congratulating Solshare, the High Commissioner said: "Reaching the final three in the global Earthshot competition is a huge achievement for Solshare. I am delighted that FCDO will now provide £300,000 to a partnership between Shakti Foundation and Solshare, to help scale up their innovative model using rooftop solar home systems for peer-to-peer energy exchange networks, enabling poor households both to generate electricity from a renewable source and gain an income by selling their surplus energy to the national grid. Solshare's innovative work will help Bangladesh move towards carbon neutrality and improve the lives and livelihoods of millions of Bangladeshis."

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is the most prestigious global environment prize.

It was inspired by President John F Kennedy's "Moonshot", which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, the Earthshot Prize aims to discover, spotlight and scale-up the best solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

The Earthshot Prize is centred around five "Earthshots": "Protect and restore nature", "Clean our air", "Revive our oceans", "Build a waste-free world", and "Fix our climate".

Solshare was one of three finalists in the "Fix our climate" category.

The winners in each category were announced on 17 October at an award ceremony in London.

Prince William opened the ceremony. Sir David Attenborough addressed the ceremony. 

Hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary, the ceremony also featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, KSI, Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes.

The winners of The Earthshot Prize were announced by presenters including The Duchess of Cambridge, David Oyelowo, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, and Mo Salah.

Each year over the course of the coming decade, The Earthshot Prize will award £1 million each to five winners across each Earthshot category, providing at least 50 solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems by 2030.

 

Earthshot Prize / SOLshare / British High Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers