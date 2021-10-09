British envoy calls on Army Chief Shafiuddin

Photo: Courtesy
Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh, met Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Army headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday. 

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed several issues including future advancements of the armed forces of the two countries, said an ISPR press release.

General Shafiuddin took over as the chief of the Bangladesh Army from his predecessor Gen Aziz Ahmed on 24 June.
 

