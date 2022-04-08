British court sentences man life in prison for killing Bangladeshi woman

A British court has sentenced a man arrested in connection with the murder of British-Bangladeshi schoolteacher Sabina Nessa to life in prison.

According to the verdict announced Friday (8 April), the convict should serve sentence at least for 36 years, reports BBC.

The verdict was announced by the Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) in London.

The convict, Kochi Selamaz, 36, He killed Sabina, 28, in a park in the Kidbrook area of ​​south-east London in September last year.

The deceased was a primary school teacher in Lyusham, south-east London. Her ancestral home is in Daorai village of Jagannathpur upazila in Sunamganj, Bangladesh.



Sabina had left her Greenwich's home around 8:30 pm on 17 September last year. She was attacked while visiting a friend in Pegler Square.

Her body was found the next day in a park in the nearby Kidbrook area.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Sabina Nessa was hit by Kochi Selamaz on the head before she lost consciousness. When Nesa fainted, he tried to move her away. He then strangled Sabina Nessa.

Kochi Selamaz worked in a garage in Eastbourne, East Sussex. He went to London on 17 September last year. He confessed to the court that he felt resentment towards women after divorcing his wife.

Kochi Selamaz was arrested within days after Sabina's murder. The court convicted him last February. He refused to appear in court on the day of the verdict.

The London court pronounced the verdict in his absence.