British Council appreciates 32 Bangladeshi Active Citizens alumni

The British Council has celebrated and recognised the exciting community work on climate action by 32 Active Citizens Alumni from Bangladesh under the 'Youth Engagement COP26: Challenge Fund for Young People' project.

To acknowledge their contributions, the British Council in partnership with The Hunger Project organised a virtual challenge grant certificate presentation and SAP showcasing programme on Wednesday last, said a media statement.

In November this year, the UK will host the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) for 30,000 delegates.

Climate Connection is a global programme and campaign designed to support COP26 ambitions by drawing on the British Council's global network to provide a platform for climate cooperation, dialogue, and action through arts, education and English.

The Climate Connection programme aims to reach 233 million people across the 110 British Council countries. British Council is working with partners worldwide to support the success and legacy of COP26, creating opportunities for cooperation, dialogue and action in arts, education and science that address the shared challenges of climate change.

The 'Youth Engagement COP26: Challenge Fund for Young People' is an innovative and creative programme of activity and engagement which brings together young Active Citizens from around the world to share learning, engage in advocacy and build networks.

Active Citizens alumni in Bangladesh are taking part in the Climate Connection programme to support the success and legacy of COP26 through climate change-focused Social Action Projects under the 'Youth Engagement COP26: Challenge Fund for Young People' project.

The Hunger Project is implement partner of the project. A total 32 grants have been awarded out of 68 applications to expand youth networks nationwide and support the continued action of grassroots Active Citizens alumni engaged in environmental and climate change-focused social action projects at the community level.

The 32 young people have done fabulous work on climate action through hard work and dedication over the last nine months to implement their projects, despite having a challenging time due to the Covid-19.