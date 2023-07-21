British-Bangladeshi diaspora and development dialogue held in London

Bangladesh

UNB
21 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
21 July, 2023

British-Bangladeshi diaspora and development dialogue held in London

In an effort to foster greater integration with the British-Bangladeshi community and propel Bangladesh's progress, a dialogue was convened in London on Thursday (20 July).

Chaired by Councillor Saima Ahmed of Ilford Town and the Redbridge Labour Group. The attendees included Dr Mashiur Rahman, the economic affairs advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Barrister Prashanta Bhushan Barua, the director of the Centre for Bangladesh Studies, took the stage as one of the key speakers, shedding light on the pivotal role the British-Bangladeshi diaspora plays in shaping the future of Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The engaging conversation commenced with thought-provoking questions posed by second and third-generation students of Bangladeshi origin in the UK, delving into their perspectives on Bangladesh. Notably, the event drew the active participation of exceptional professionals and influential community figures from British society.

During his speech, Dr Mashiur Rahman underscored the paramount importance of such dialogues and exchanges with policymakers from the diaspora community and expatriate Bangladeshis.

He highlighted the expatriate-friendly policies championed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and showcased the progress Bangladesh has made under her leadership.

Appreciating the historical contributions of the British-Bangladeshi community across diverse domains despite confronting various challenges, Dr Rahman believed that harnessing their skills, expertise, and pragmatic demands would act as a catalyst in accelerating Bangladesh's development journey.

The event's participants concurred on the significance of nurturing a conducive environment that actively involves the British-Bangladeshi youth through investment, education-research initiatives, and cultural exchanges.

The press release reads that the government can effectively nurture integration, especially with the younger generation, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for both nations.

 

