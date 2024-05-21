British Asian Trust appoints first Bangladesh director to lead growth plans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The British Asian Trust has appointed Eshrat Waris as its first Bangladesh director.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by His Majesty King Charles III, together with leading British Asian business leaders. To date the Trust has supported more than 12 million people across South Asia and is now committed to ensuring greater growth and impact in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

With over a decade in the climate tech and development industries, Eshrat has played a pivotal role in community-based programmes that create lasting social impact. She has worked for the World Bank, BRAC and SOLshare.

Eshrat will be guided and supported by the British Asian Trust's Bangladesh Advisory Council led by Shayan F Rahman, CEO of BEXIMCO Group, and including Farooq Sobhan, Runa Khan and Elthem Kabir.

Shayan F Rahman, chair of the Bangladesh Advisory Council said, "We are delighted to have appointed Eshrat as our first ever Director in Bangladesh. With her wealth of experience, she will play a key role in driving the substantial growth of our programmes in Bangladesh."

Eshrat added, "I am thrilled to join the British Asian Trust and lead our efforts in Bangladesh. I'm excited to work with our team and Advisory Council to drive innovative solutions for lasting social and environmental impact."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

