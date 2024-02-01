Britain wants to support Bangladesh in many ways: Mahmood Ali

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today (1 February) said Britain wants to support Bangladesh in different areas as it has been working with the country for a long time and understands its situation well.

"Britain wants to help us in many ways as it has long advantage for a lot of centuries. They (Britain) have been working with us and they understand the situation in Bangladesh. They also have the necessary expertise, so, let us see and we're discussing with them about the possible areas of cooperation," he added.

The Finance Minister was talking to reporters at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat here today after British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met him.

Mahmood Ali said he had broadly suggested to Britain what sorts of cooperation they can extend to Bangladesh adding: "It has informed us that they are considering the possible areas of cooperation."

During the bilateral meeting, both the Finance Minister and Sarah Cooke discussed how the UK and Bangladesh could work together on economic reform issues in order to help Bangladesh to have a sustainable and successful graduation from the LDC status.

"Because we have got a shared interest for having a prosperous and resilient Bangladesh," the British High Commissioner added.

Later, French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy made a courtesy call to the Finance Minister at his office.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Marie said they discussed many areas of current cooperation and the excellent relations that they enjoy with the Ministry of Finance.

The Ambassador also discussed about the priorities of the Finance Minister in terms of economic and financial reforms which are important areas of the new responsibilities of the new cabinet.

"The Finance Minister shared with me his priorities and we are also conducting some important reforms in France. That was an important exchange and we look forward to continuing our cooperation with the Finance Minister," she added.

Bangladesh UK / Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

