‘Bring back my brother’: Brishty still faints from grief over her brother Foysal’s death

Foysal Ahmed Shanto, who was killed in a protest after being shot. Photo: Collected

Brishti is an eighth-grade student.

She sits, quiet. For Brishty, this is uncharacteristic.

For years, she was the life of house. Along with her brother, Shanto who was in the first year of his university, she would ensure the house was full of chatter.

This is no longer the case.

The study table, personal items, and clothes are still neatly arranged as they were before.

Only Foysal Ahmed Shanto is no longer there.

Shanto was shot in the clash surrounding the quota reform movement on 16 July at a place between the 2 no gate in Muradpur, Chattogram. He later died of his wounds.

Brishti still cannot accept her brother's untimely death. Her quietness is only interrupted by sobs.

"Bring back my brother. Where is my brother? I want to go to see my brother. My brother will not come back," she says.

Brishti even faints while crying.

Ten days after Shanto's death, relatives and family members are still worried about their only daughter.

Relative Alauddin said Brishti's mental breakdown was severe.

"She has been traumatised. She can't accept that her brother won't come back."

Shanto's father, Zakir Hossain, said, "He didn't go to any rally. He was on his way to his tutoring job. My son was killed by a bullet on the way."

However, Mishkat, who brought Shanto to the hospital in a wounded state, informed the media that Shanto was shot while he was with them in the protest.

Zakir, breaking down in tears, said, "Who do I ask for justice? There's no one to deliver justice. I pray to Allah that those who killed my innocent child are brought to justice within my lifetime."

Shanto's mother, school teacher Reshma Akhtar, said, "The day we brought the body, there were police cars in front and behind. But no one provided security to my son while he was alive."

Shanto was a first-year student of accounting at Omargani MES College in Chattogram. His family home is in Mohishadi village, Rahmatpur Union, Babuganj Upazila, Barishal.