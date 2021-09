The government has appointed Brigadier General ASM Anisul Haque as the new Inspector General of Prisons.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Anisul Haque has been serving the Bangladesh University of Professionals as the faculty dean of Security and Strategic.

Anisul Haque replaced the current IG Prisons Brigadier General Mominur Rahman Mamun. Mominur has been sent back to the army.