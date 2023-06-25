The bridge of change

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It is now one year since the country's largest transport infrastructure, Padma Bridge, opened to traffic on 26 June 2022, linking 21 south-western districts to Dhaka. 

Though it is very brief to assess the benefits of the landmark bridge, a wind of changes is visible all around in the region, in life, in mobility, in business and economy. From fish traders in Satkhira to vehicle importers in Dhaka, flower growers in Jashore to new apparel entrepreneurs at Shariatpur – all are reaping benefits of the ease of transport as the bridge brought Mongla Port closer to Dhaka. 

The mega bridge has more to offer when it will connect at least six districts by train to Dhaka for the first time in the next few months. To see more, please get the TBS supplement, The Bridge of Change, tomorrow.

 

Padma Bridge / Padma Bridge supplement / supplement

