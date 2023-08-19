BRICS Summit: Hasina, Modi likely to hold meeting on the sidelines

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are likely to hold a meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Both South Asian leaders are traveling to the African country this week.

They will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from 22 to 24 August attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

During his visit, Indian Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs without mentioning names.

Prime Minister Hasina will also attend the G20 Summit in India in September.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Talking to reporters, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had earlier said that New Delhi will be better than Johannesburg for a bilateral meeting with Indian PM Modi. The two countries are already in touch regarding the meeting.

Momen also said that Africa is a "rising star", and Bangladesh wants to make stronger connections with countries in the continent.

"Our relations with African countries are not that strong. We have opened two missions there. The prime minister will give them instructions (to make greater efforts)," he remarked.

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organised after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa.