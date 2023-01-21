BRiCM working to develop national production capacity: Officials

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

BRiCM working to develop national production capacity: Officials

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:11 pm
BRiCM working to develop national production capacity: Officials

Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRiCM) is incessantly working to develop national production capacity through technology acquisition, technology transfer and innovation, which are the prerequisite for graduation to the status of developing country and sustain it, say officials.

In a seminar, organised by BRiCM on Saturday, senior government officials also said that the government is taking timely steps for the development of the institute.

"The prime minister has established this institute considering the importance of chemical measurements in our national development. BRiCM is working day and night in order to reach its target and it is succeeding," Ziaul Hasan NDC, senior secretary of the science and technology ministry said at the event.

Commerce ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that the present government is working hard for creating a knowledge-based society. He also emphasised on attaining international standards in chemical measurements.

Unilever Bangladesh CEO and MD Zaved Akhtar said BRiCM's example is unparalleled in providing standard services.

Dr Mala Khan, the founding scientist and DG of BRiCM, described the journey and achievements of BRiCM in her keynote speech.

"Aiming to establish international standards in chemical measurements in the country, BRiCM is developing, disseminating and delivering calibration, proficiency testing/ inter-laboratory comparison, certified reference materials, method validation and also reference measurement services," she said

BRiCM has so far developed 3912 chemical measurement (analytical) services, calibration services for 22 analytical equipment of laboratory and industry, and 32 medical equipment used in medical diagnostic laboratories. BRiCM has also organised 41 proficiency testing programmes and also participated in 7 international proficiency testing programmes, produced 3 reference materials (pH Buffer, Diclofenac Na & Acetaminophen), she added.

Mala Khan pointed out that said, in the fight against Covid-19, BRiCM has developed, produced and delivered hand rub, sanitiser, Covid-19 specimen collection kit (VTM), Bangasafe oronasal spray, Covid-19 specific antibody (IgG) test service, Genome sequencing of Coronavirus.

BRICM / Chemical

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

10h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

15h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

2h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

3h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

6h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February