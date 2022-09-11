Brick-laden truck overturns and crushes 2 Rohingya girls to death in Cox's Bazar

Two Rohingya girls from the Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar were killed after a truck carrying bricks overturned and crushed them.

"A brick-laden truck lost control and overturned. Meanwhile, the two teenage girls standing on the side of the road were crushed by the truck. The accident took place at E-9 Block of Jamtoli Camp 15 in Ukhia around 11am on Monday (11 September)," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) Kamran Hossain.

The deceased have been identified as Kanta, 14, daughter of Ziabul Haque, a resident of Camp-15 Block-G/12, and Kalima, 12, daughter of Abdus Salam, a resident of Block-G/2 of the same camp.

Police said that a team of camp volunteers and fire service with the help of APBn members started a rescue operation.

Later the girls were rescued and taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. After that, the bodies of the two girls were handed over to Ukhia police station.

ASP Kamran Hossain also said that the truck was carrying 10,000 bricks for NGO "Care Bangladesh" to the camp. The driver of the truck was arrested by APBn members from the spot and handed over to Ukhia police station.