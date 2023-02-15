Brick kiln worker burned to death in N'ganj, over 100 makeshift houses gutted

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
A female worker of a brick kiln was burned to death in a fire that broke out at her makeshift house in Fatulla upazila of Narayanganj and gutted over 100 adjacent makeshift houses on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya, 27, wife of Harunur Rashid, both hailed from Kishoreganj. She used to work as day-labourer at NBM brick kiln in Boktaboli area.

Co-workers said the fire broke out in her house in NBM brick kiln around 1am and soon spread to adjacent houses of another brick kiln JBC in Boktaboli area, burning down over 100 makeshift houses.

On information, a firefighting unit from a nearby fire station rushed to the spot and recovered charred the body, they said.

Mohammad Rizaul Hoque, officer-in-charge of Fatulla police station, said a team was sent to visit the spot.

fire / Fire accident / Narayanganj

