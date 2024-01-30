Breathing in world's worst air in Dhaka today

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Breathing in world's worst air in Dhaka today

Dhaka’s air was classified as 'very unhealthy', posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index

UNB
30 January, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 11:19 am
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Dhaka has topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 269 at 8:55am this morning (30 January).

Dhaka's air was classified as 'very unhealthy', posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

Ghana's Accra, Uganda's Kampala and India's Mumbai occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 209, 189 and 188 respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Environment / Health / Top News

Dhaka / Bangladesh / air pollution / environment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

31m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos