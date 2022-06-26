Breakfast in Dhaka, lunch in Shariatpur: Tale of a roundtrip via Padma Bridge

Such a quick journey, barely time to comprehend it

It felt like a dream.

But for Rebecca Begum, a resident of Angaria Union in Shariatpur, this would be her new and exciting reality.

"I was waiting for the Padma Bridge inauguration. I even bought my ticket to Dhaka three days ago and boarded the first bus at 8:30am today. I can't express it in words," she said.

"I felt like I was in a dream and it was a dream that came true when I finally crossed the bridge and reached Mawa. I went and returned so fast that I barely had time to process the journey! I will go to my sister's house for a week and see the bridge of my dreams again. I can't think of anything else."

She, however, said, there was one regret. "I could not touch the bridge. I feel bad about that."

Work in Dhaka, visit family in Shariatpur right after

When the first bus to Shariatpur for Dhaka, began its return journey from Sayedabad Bus Stand Anisur Rahman was on board.

Two hours later, when it reached Shariatpur, Anisur was in disbelief.

"I never thought this could be possible in my lifetime. It seems that I have been transported to Shariatpur in my sleep," he said.

"When I was crossing the bridge, it seemed like I was no longer in what people call a poor country. It's such a big, beautiful bridge. I couldn't have even imagined this. It seems so strange, especially when I think about what this will do for our people in Shariatpur.

"I can meet everyone at home every day after my office ends in Dhaka. I know this is true, but it still feels so surreal."

From Shariatpur to Dhaka for breakfast, shopping

Mihir Chandra came to Dhaka from Shariatpur on the first bus over the bridge. He had some breakfast and bought some goods. Then he returned to Shariatpur again.

"When I got out of my car, I actually had to pinch myself. I wanted to see if this was all real. I can't really say anything else. I can't express myself," he said.

Making more green from greens

Yakub Ali regularly buys vegetables from Mirasha farmers markets and sells those in Dhaka. Earlier, it used to take time and the goods would lose value.

"The longer I waited at the ferry ghat, the less price my vegetables would fetch. There was a lot of loss. But today, I don't have to wait. I am leaving and will reach Dhaka by afternoon. I believe there will be no more losses."

