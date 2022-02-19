Brazilian Ambassador visits "Cafe Sao Paulo" at Dhanmondi

To introduce Bangladshi people with the different cuisines of the world and introduce them with coffee culture, the Model Group has started the journey of "Cafe Sao Paulo" at Dhanmondi.

The Cafe is named after the famous Brazilian city, Sao Paulo.

Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh João Tabajara de Oliveira Junior visited the Cafe Sao Paulo, said a media release on Saturday.

The Ambassador hoped the relationship between Bangladesh and Brazil will go far and Cafe Sao Paulo would keep serving world class coffee and foods to its customers.

Managing Director of Model Group Masuduzzaman welcomed the Brazilian Ambassador after his arrival at Cafe Sao Paulo.

The head of service of Cafe Sao Paulo Shaheen Sarwar and the Cafe Sao Paulo team members were present.

President of Bangladesh Cotton Association Mohammad Ayub attended the programme as special guest.