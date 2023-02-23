Brands should contribute to wage hike for Bangladesh workers: IndustriALL Global Union GS

Bangladesh

Reyad Hossain
23 February, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 01:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The minimum wage in Bangladesh should be substantially increased to cover inflation and provide a living wage for workers, and to address the issue, global brands need to contribute to this wage increase, said the general secretary of IndustriALL Global Union.

In an interview with The Business Standard on Sunday, Atle Høie discussed various issues related to labour rights and working conditions in the country.

The general secretary of the Copenhagen-based organisation expressed his expectation that the minimum wage would be substantially increased to cover inflation and provide a living wage for workers, and he also urged brands to contribute to this wage increase.

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

In the interview on the sidelines of his Dhaka visit, Atle Høie stated that some brands have already committed to paying their part, but he hopes that others will follow suit.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for transparency in wage transmission, including electronic evidence of wage transfers.

When asked about the challenges facing the readymade garment industries in Bangladesh, Atle Høie identified low wages and difficulties in organising and forming trade unions as major issues.

He also mentioned the need for better working and health conditions in the shipbreaking industry and the importance of ratifying the Hong Kong Convention.

Regarding progress in the last 10 years, the IndustriAll Global Union leader acknowledged the significant improvements in safety and health conditions in the workplace, particularly after the Bangladesh Accord and inspections of major factories.

However, he also noted the challenges facing the RMG Sustainability Council in rebuilding trust and international credibility.

Atle Høie emphasised the importance of government credibility in the wage board and the need for including a member of the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council for the board's credibility.

In conclusion, he reiterated his expectation that brands should come forward to pay their part of the wage increase, and he expressed his hope that consumer demands for more reasonable conditions in the industry will continue to grow.

