Brand Bangladesh as powerful peace promoting country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Bangladeshi peacekeepers to discharge duties accordingly as establishing peace was a noble task, urging them to brand Bangladesh a powerful peace promoting country.



"We expect you will establish Bangladesh as powerful peace promoting country and uphold the dignity of its flag. You have to discharge duty with professionalism, honesty, sincerity and dedication as promoting global peace is a noble task," she said.



The prime minister was addressing a function as the chief guest marking the "International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2022," held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.



She joined the function virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in city.

The prime minister pledged to play a more effective role in establishing global peace keeping in mind this year's theme "People Peace Progress: The power of partnerships".



She said ensuring global peace is now much more challenging than the past considering the world's contemporary perspective and the fast spreading technology while vested quarters of states and non-states are becoming new threats with advancement.



"For that reason, the peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions have to face multifaceted and critical situations. We're preparing our peacekeepers with appropriate training and equipment to face the new challenges in the peacekeeping missions," she said.



The prime minister expressed her gratitude to the Bangladeshi peacekeepers as they brightened the country's image through their humanitarian and social works alongside the peacekeeping tasks.



In this connection, she recalled that every heads of the governments and states have highly praised the works of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, in where they went, for their outstanding contribution to promoting peace.

"You have restored the confidence and trust of the local people by extending your humanitarian and social works while you have freed many critical places. As a nation, we're proud of you," Sheikh Hasina said.



The premier also exchanged views remotely with some of the Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers working at different UN peacekeeping missions abroad.



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, and Military Adviser to UN Peace Operations Department General Birame Diop, spoke on the occasion while UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis gave the address of welcome.



On behalf of the prime minister, the law minister handed over awards to family members of the two deceased peacekeepers and 14 injured peacekeepers at the function to recognise their noble sacrifice in establishing global peace.



A bravery award was also handed over to a peacekeeper.

At the outset of the programme, a one minute silence was observed to show respect to the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of promoting global peace.



A short video documentary was also screened at the function on Bangladesh's 34 years journey in the UN peacekeeping missions.