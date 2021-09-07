Brahmanbaria trawler capsize: 5 accused give confessional statement 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 12:36 pm

Five accused have given confessional statements in a case filed in connection with the death of 23 people in a trawler capsize incident in Bijoyanagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. 

"Anwar Sadat, additional chief judicial magistrate of Brahmanbaria, recorded their statements on Sunday," said officer-in-charge Mirza Mohammad Hasan of Bijoynagar Police Station.

The accused who testified are- Jamir Mia, 33, Md. Russell, 22, Khokon Mia, 22, Md. Solaiman, 60, and Mistu Mia, 67. Among the accused, Mistu Mia is the lessee of Champaknagar boat wharf in the upazila.

The OC said the two bulkhead boatmen, associates and owners had testified that the passenger trawler was running fast.  

The collision with the bulkhead took place when the trawler turned to left. 

Jamir Mia, a bulkhead driver, and two of his associates also testified that the bulkhead had no fitness certificate.

On August 27, 23 people died in the trawler sink incident after colliding with two bulkheads (sand trawlers) at Laiska Beel of Brahmanbaria.

Selim Mia, who lost four members of his family in the fateful incident, filed a case against seven people, including the owner, boatman and associates of the two bulkheads, on 28 August.

