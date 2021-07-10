Brahmanbaria people asked to watch Brazil-Argentina match at home

Police asked people to watch the match from home by miking in different areas of Brahmanbaria throughout the day. Photo: TBS
Police asked people to watch the match from home by miking in different areas of Brahmanbaria throughout the day. Photo: TBS

In fear of clashes, police have asked the people of Brahmanbaria district to enjoy Brazil and Argentina's final match in Copa America staying at their homes.

Big screen display outside the home or watching the match at tea stalls has been strictly prohibited. 

The district police made the announcement by miking in different areas of Brahmanbaria throughout the day.

People were also asked not to bring out rallies after the match is over.

Over 500 members of police will be deployed in different areas of Brahmanbaria to avoid any clash over the match.

Earlier some supporters of Argentina had beaten a Brazilian fan's uncle following an argument over the Copa America 2021. The incident took place at Damchail Bazar in Sadekpur Union of Brahmanbari's Sadar Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

