Brahmanbaria gang extorting money from people by blackmailing with fake case documents

A gang in Brahmanbaria is extorting money from people by blackmailing them with fake case documents, according to police.

In a statement today (29 October), Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station advised the public to be alert regarding fake case documents shared on Facebook.

"Recently, it has been alleged that a gang is extorting huge amounts of money from various people by threatening to make them accused in various political cases. Political and influential people are being targeted by that gang. This has created panic among the public," reads the statement.

Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain told The Business Standard that when a case is registered with the police station, each page of the case document gets signatures and seals.

"It is fake if it is not signed and sealed. Legal action will be taken against those who are creating panic by spreading these fake case documents on Facebook," he added.

People have been advised to contact Sadar Model Police Station without panicking after seeing such Facebook posts.