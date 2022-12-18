Brahmanbaria to deploy additional police over World Cup final

Additional police forces will be deployed in Brahmanbaria ahead of FIFA World Cup final match to avert any clashes over the match.

"Police personnel will be deployed in those areas of the district where the viewers will watch the match on big screens," Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain told The Business Standard Sunday (18 December).

Photo: TBS

Alongside regular patrolling, additional police forces will be deployed to avert any untoward situation centring the final match, he added.

Earlier last year, the district police had also taken special security measures in the district following Brazil and Argentina's final match in Copa America in fear of mayhem as the supporters of the two teams clashed before the final match.

France will face Argentina in the World Cup final Sunday night.