Case against police over Chhatra Dal leader death in B'baria dismissed

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:23 pm

Case against police over Chhatra Dal leader death in B’baria dismissed

The case filed against 18 policemen of Bancharampur in Brahmanbaria including the Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman, over the death of a Chhatra Dal leader Nayan Mia (22), has been dismissed. 

Judge Samiul Alam of the Brahmanbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Court dismissed the case on Wednesday.

Brahmanbaria court police inspector Didarul Alam said that after the hearing on the case, the judge dismissed the application in the afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Rahmat Ullah, father of the deceased Nayan, filed a case against 8 to10 unnamed policemen and eight other members of police mentioning their names.

The accused are– Brahmanbaria SP Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Additional SP Mozammel Hossain Reza, Bancharampur Police Station OC Noor e Alam, Inspector (Investigation) Tarun Kanti Dey, Sub-Inspectors (SI) Afzal Hossain Khan and Bikiran Chakma and Constables Biswajit Chandra Das and Shafiqul Islam.

On 19 November, the police stopped the procession of BNP at Mollabari area of ​​Bancharampur upazila sadar. The police and the BNP and affiliated organisation leaders and activists chased each other when police opened fire to bring the situation under control. 

Sonarampur Union Chhatra Dal Vice President Nayan Mia was shot during the clash and later died the same day at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. At least 10 others were injured in the incident.

