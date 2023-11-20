Brahmanbaria back on rail network after 14 hours

20 November, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 08:59 am

Brahmanbaria back on rail network after 14 hours

Over 300 slipper clips were displaced due to the derailment, causing damage to the rail line over a length of about half a kilometre

Representational Image of a train on track.
Representational Image of a train on track.

Rail connectivity of Chattogram, Sylhet, Noakhali with Dhaka has been restored after a 14-hour suspension following the derailment of a freight train in Brahmanbaria, a key point on the routes.

The freight train that got derailed left Brahmanbaria for Dhaka at 10:30pm on Sunday, returning the train movement to normal. However, the container train has been instructed to go to Dhaka at a speed of 20 kilometres.

Earlier, a compartment of the Dhaka-bound freight train veered off the tracks at Outer College Para near Brahmanbaria Rail Station at 8:40 am.

Freight train derailed in Brahmanbaria; Snaps Dhaka's rail link with Ctg, Sylhet

Over 300 slipper clips were displaced due to the derailment, causing damage to the rail line over a length of about half a kilometre.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Md Jasim Uddin said the rescue operation of the freight train was completed at 7:05 pm, after about 11 hours of work. However, train services resumed at 10.30 pm.

Bramhanbaria / Train Derail

