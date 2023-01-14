Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls: 3 pro-AL candidates withdraw nominations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 05:20 pm

Related News

Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls: 3 pro-AL candidates withdraw nominations

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls: 3 pro-AL candidates withdraw nominations

Three candidates politically affilitated with the ruling Awami League have withdrawn their nominations for Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections to be held on 1 February. 

They are district Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury, former joint general secretary Moin Uddin, and Swadhinata Shikkhok Parishad's General Secretary Shahjahan Alam.

After their withdrawal, five candidates including former BNP lawmaker Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan who was expelled from the party for disregarding party principles, are left to vie for the seat. 

Brahmanbaria District Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Zillur Rahman said, "After a scrutiny, eight nomination papers were sorted out as valid. But three candidates withdrew their candidacy today." 

He said candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Sunday after which election symbols will be allocated on Monday.

Politicians and voters in the constituency think that the withdrawal of nominations by the three heavy-weight candidates will help Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who resigned from the post  of BNP chairperson's adviser last month, to be ahead in the race for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency which has been vacant since his resignation in December.  

Four other candidates who will vie Abdus Sattar are Jatiya Party's Abdul Hamid Bhasani, suspended Jatiya Party leader Ziaul Haque Mridha, Jaker Party candidate Jahirul Islam Jewel and independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed.

BNP expelled Abdus Sattar after he collected nomination papers to contest as an independent candidate in the Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj).

Top News / Politics

Brahmanbaria / by-polls / Abdus Sattar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

41m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'