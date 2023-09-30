Brahmanbaria-2 MP Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan passes away

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 11:58 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, the Member of Parliament representing Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) constituency, has passed away at the age of 84. 

The veteran politician breathed his last at 3am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, confirmed Mainul Hasan Tushar, the son of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan.

The estranged BNP leader had reportedly been battling kidney disease for an extended period. He was admitted to Evercare Hospital a week ago due to a deterioration in his physical condition.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Abdus Sattar will be held in the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Later, the body will be taken to his constituency Sarail.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan was born on 16 January 1939 to Abdul Hamid Bhuyan and Rahima Khatun of Parmanandpur village in Aruail Union of Sarail Upazila in Brahmanbaria.

He served as the president of the Brahmanbaria district BNP for a long time.

In 1979, Abdus Sattar was elected as an independent candidate in the then Comilla-1 constituency and later secured victories in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency in the 1991 and 1996 elections as a BNP nominee. 

In the 2001 elections, he served as the State Minister for Law, Fisheries, and Land ministries under the 4-party coalition government. Despite a period of political inactivity after the 2008 elections, he staged a successful comeback in the 2018 national parliamentary election as a BNP-nominated MP with the 'sheaf of paddy' symbol.

Last year, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan resigned from the post of Member of Parliament for Brahmanbaria-2 Constituency in line with the decision of the party. Following his resignation, he also stepped down from the position of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's adviser. 

Subsequently, he decided to contest the by-election as an independent candidate, leading to a nationwide discussion. Despite being expelled from all positions in the central BNP, including his primary membership, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan emerged victorious in the by-election held on 1 February this year, securing his position as a Member of Parliament.

