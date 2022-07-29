Brace for more rains across Bangladesh

More rains are likely to lash Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the weather department has predicted.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country," it said.

According to the weather bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded in Faridpur at 35.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees in Nikli and Tetulia.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the weather bulletin.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to the Northwest Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak elsewhere over the North Bay.