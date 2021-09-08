Brac University student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 04:26 pm

Related News

Brac University student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

The deceased was identified as Towfiq Makbul, 23, son of Nurul Amin and a third-year student of Computer Engineering of Brac University

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 04:26 pm
Brac University student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

A student of Brac University drowned while taking bath in the Cox's Bazar sea beach on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Towfiq Makbul, 23, son of Nurul Amin and a third-year student of Computer Engineering of Brac University.

According to the Beach Management Committee, Towfiq along with his two friends were taking bath at the Seagull point of the sea beach while they were swept away by the strong current.

The trio was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the lifeguard members while doctors declared Towfiq dead, Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Superintendent Zillur Rahman said.  

Earlier on 21 August, another student Irfanul Haque, 14, of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila went missing while taking bath at the sea beach.

His body was found on the next day at Kalatoli point of the beach.

Top News

BRAC University / Student / Drowns / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

19h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

19h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

19h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places