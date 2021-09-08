Brac University student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

A student of Brac University drowned while taking bath in the Cox's Bazar sea beach on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Towfiq Makbul, 23, son of Nurul Amin and a third-year student of Computer Engineering of Brac University.

According to the Beach Management Committee, Towfiq along with his two friends were taking bath at the Seagull point of the sea beach while they were swept away by the strong current.

The trio was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the lifeguard members while doctors declared Towfiq dead, Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Superintendent Zillur Rahman said.

Earlier on 21 August, another student Irfanul Haque, 14, of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila went missing while taking bath at the sea beach.

His body was found on the next day at Kalatoli point of the beach.