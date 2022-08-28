Brac university student 'commits suicide' blaming her father a 'rapist'

Sanjana Mosaddeka, a 21-year-old student of Brac University, has committed suicide allegedly jumping from a building's rooftop at the capital's Dakkshinkhan area blaming her father of being "a rapist" in a suicide note, said police.

The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon when she allegedly jumped off the 10th floor at Dakksinkhan's Mollarhat area.

The note read – "My father is responsible for my death. It is possible to live with even animals but not with an inhuman. He is an abusive rapist who did not even spare house maids. With me begins his tragic fate."

"The girl was found seriously injured around 12:30pm after jumping off the rooftop and was taken to a local hospital. She was later shifted to the Pangu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation – NITOR). Doctors declared her dead around 4pm," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner (Dakkshinkhan zone) Biplob Ghowsami told The Business Standard.

BRAC University students staged a demonstration in front of the university campus at Mohakhali area on Sunday afternoon demanding justice for Sanjana.

They claimed Sanjana Mosaddika did not commit suicide and rather was killed arguing that as there was no injury or bruise on her body that indicates she jumped off a building.

Sanjana's friend Ahmarul Islam said, "Many of us have seen Sanjana's body. If someone jumps from the 11th floor, the person will surely suffer broken bones and bruises as well as internal bleeding. No such thing happened to Sanjana."



The girl used to live with her parents at their own apartment in the building she jumped from. She was a seventh semester student of the English department at the Brac University.

Mother of the victim said that her father married two times for which there was regular feud in the family.

"My daughter could not stand his torture anymore and committed suicide. I want justice," she said.

The body of the victim was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The process to file a case is underway for abetting suicide.

Biplob Ghowsami said on Sunday that they are trying to nab the victim's father and the main accused Shaheen Islam.

"We have come to know that he was running a rent-a car business and was on the run, since his daughter died," he added.