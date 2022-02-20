Brac, UNDP join hands to accelerate poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:17 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have partnered to enhance the effectiveness of poverty eradication and make these efforts more impactful to ensure inclusive growth for Bangladesh.

Under this partnership, evidence-based policies and programmes will be designed, and a platform will be created to further strengthen the social protection systems in Bangladesh to make sure no one is left behind.

UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 20 February on behalf of their respective organizations at the UNDP Office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

"The partnership will assist the government of Bangladesh to effectively identify and transfer social protection benefits to people living in extreme poverty. It will also pilot and develop holistic livelihood programmes collaboratively with different ministries of Bangladesh to ensure access to social safety net programmes and help the government in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said Sudipto Mukerjee.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh emphasised that the partnership will help strengthen ongoing efforts and design new joint initiatives for social protection and resilience-building as we recover and try to build back better from Covid related shocks.

He said, "A timely and much-required partnership to assist the Government of Bangladesh in bridging the gaps to achieve poverty eradication and sustainable livelihoods for people living in extreme poverty by 2030."

