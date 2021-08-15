BRAC relocates staffs including Bangladeshis from Afghanistan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 04:26 pm

BRAC International has relocated its 14 expatriate staffs, including 12 Bangladeshis, to safe locations outside Afghanistan amid the escalating violence and volatile environment there.

Of those 14 staff, five including three Bangladeshis, who were on home leave and have been asked not to return to Afghanistan, said a press release.

Among the rest, three Bangladeshis are currently on their way back home and the remaining six Bangladeshi nationals are expected to leave Afghanistan by August 22.

Almost 3000 staff are engaged with BRAC projects in ten provinces.

"BRAC International is implementing mitigation measures to minimize the risks to the safety and security of our staff and the communities we serve, which is our highest concern," said Shameran Abed, Executive Director for BRAC International.

BRAC International has been working in Afghanistan for more than 19 years, providing underserved communities with services including education, healthcare, community development, COVID-19 related support, humanitarian and food security assistance.

