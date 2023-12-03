BRAC JPGSPH organises roundtable discussion on anti-feminist backlash in online spaces and creating counter-moves

The Centre of Excellence for Gender, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (CGSRHR) at BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health (BRAC JPGSPH), BRAC University organised a roundtable discussion on the anti-feminist backlash in online spaces at BRAC Centre Inn on 28 November 2023 in collaboration with BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD).

This event was organised as a part of the activities for Countering Backlash, Reclaiming Gender Justice, a programme led by the Institute of Development Studies at Sussex University and funded by the Swedish International Development Agency. The goals of the six-year programme are focused on creating knowledge on the complex phenomenon of feminist backlash and identifying opportunities for women's rights organisations and other gender justice defenders to oppose backlash and address the erosion of gender justice.

The Roundtable was held to share findings from two research studies on the nature of backlash against gender justice and misogyny on social media with 34 participants from activist and NGO networks, academia, and the media. The goal was to foster an engaging discussion on understanding the nature of backlash in the digital environment and critically reflect on how to strategise ways to counter it collectively. BRAC JPGSPH researchers shared their findings about who the major backlash actors were and the different mediums in which they enact backlash on feminist figures online. BIGD researchers shared their findings centring mainly on the counter-strategies employed by feminists and gender justice movements online, arguing for collaborative learning and strategising to protect freedom of expression while respecting diversity and human rights.

A moderated discussion took place after each presentation, on the nature of online backlash and on countering it. The discussion was moderated by Nazia Zebin, Communications Manager, BRAC JPGSPH. Across the board, there were experiences shared by activists on the impact of backlash in online spaces on their work and the ways it eroded progress to enact meaningful change. Wasema Farzana, a researcher said, " Whenever any social movement takes place, women are targeted on the basis of how they look and what they wear and the entire conversation then becomes about women, not what the movement is specifically trying to achieve". Trishia Nashtaran, feminist organizer, OGNIE Foundation Bangladesh said, "The danger is we are being habituated with backlashes which may make us believe that this is normal". Common challenges faced by women and gender justice activists online, the complicity of social media platforms in sustaining a culture of anti-feminist backlash, finding meaningful and effective steps to counter backlash, and exploring the challenges and opportunities in implementing impactful legislation are among the key points discussed.

The discussion was concluded by Maheen Sultan, Head of Gender and Social Transformation Cluster, BIGD who stated, "We need more reflective and analytical sessions like this to understand how we can garner accountability from online social media platforms while maintaining a standard of freedom of speech for those who do not agree with us as well."