Brac Healthcare opens first branch at Mirpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:05 pm

Brac Healthcare Ltd, a concern of Brac, launched its first branch at the capital's Mirpur area on Thursday. Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of Brac enterprises, inaugurated the centre.

With the launch of its first healthcare centre, Brac has marked its entry into the healthcare industry with a promise to provide quality-driven and patient-centric medical services of the highest ethical standard. 

Led by a team of highly qualified and experienced medical professionals, Brac Healthcare would operate with six focal points: family physician and essential care services, doctor consultations, dental care, diagnostic tests and pharmacy facilities as well as physiotherapy, mental health, and nutrition advice services.

The centre's advanced imaging technology, including for X-ray and ultrasonography diagnostic tests, on top of a fully equipped laboratory promises to deliver timely and accurate medical test results, it claims.

Brac Healthcare also pledges to offer comprehensive dental services including regular check-ups, teeth cleanings, cosmetic fillings, tooth extractions, and more.

The centre will have a government-registered model pharmacy allowing access to safe medicines.

Tamara Hasan Abed said, "Brac Healthcare is a social enterprise where the prime objective is to serve people with the care they deserve when seeking medical services. Our vision is to establish a chain of outpatient clinics in urban communities.

"We are offering our services at a competitive price and without compromising the quality, maintaining full transparency. We want to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of people. Additionally, our entry into the industry will help ease the pressure on the country's heavily overburdened healthcare system. We hope that one day Brac Healthcare will become a household name among the urban communities in Bangladesh."                                                                                                                                

Brac Healthcare plans to expand its services to other parts of the city and across the country with new branches, bringing a positive change in the lives of the middle-income population.

The centre at 840 Kazipara, Begum Rokeya Shoroni, Mirpur, Dhaka is now open for doctor appointments and other medical services from 9am to 10pm every day.
 

 

