BR probe body blames gateman, microbus driver for Mirsharai accident  

The investigation committee formed by the Bangladesh Railway (BR) has blamed railway gateman Saddam Hossain and deceased microbus driver Golam Mostafa for the Mirsharai tragedy that left 13 dead.

The probe body submitted a five-page report to Abul Kalam Chowdhury, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Chattogram, on Tuesday afternoon.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, DRM Muhammad Abul Kalam Chowdhury, said, "As per the findings of the report, the gateman and the microbus driver, carrying the victims, are responsible for the accident.

"Gateman Saddam failed to prove his presence at the spot of the accident when it happened. He is currently in prison while Golam Mustafa was killed on the spot in the accident.'

On 29 July, around 1:30pm, the Mahanagar Prabhati train on its way from Dhaka to Chattogram, rammed a microbus carrying tourists and dragged the vehicle along the tracks for a kilometre before managing to stop.

Total 11 people died on the spot and seven others were injured. Of those injured, two died while undergoing treatment.

A total of 13 people were killed in this incident.

The survivors are currently undergoing treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

