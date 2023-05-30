Boy who died from falling rod in Elevated Expressway involved in theft: Authority

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 09:45 pm

The authorities of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway have claimed that the boy who died after a steel rod fell on him from the construction site was involved in theft.

"Based on our initial investigation and police sources, it has come to light that it was an incident of theft," said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

Expressing condolences for the 12-year-old's untimely death, the company said, "With a heavy heart, we want to clarify that, during the time of the accident, the deceased was involved in theft." 

The company claimed that the boy was assisting a group of workers who were trying to steal rods from the project site. 

"The workers were dropping rods from the top of the Elevated Expressway. Unfortunately, one of the rods hit his head. The boy got severely injured and died soon after reaching the hospital." 

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway authorities filed a General Diary (GD) at the Dhaka District Railway Police Station regarding the accident.

Earlier today, the authorities sued one of their workers for negligence over the boy's death.

