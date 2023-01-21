Boy rescued from container in Malaysia identified as Ratul from Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 07:15 pm

The boy found in the empty container at Kelang Port in Malaysia has been identified as Ratul. 

A Cumilla-based family claimed that the boy's name is Ratul Islam Fahim, 14, son of Faruk Mia who is a day laborer in Satpukuria village of Monohorganj upazila. Ratul is the eldest of his three sons. 

According to the family, Ratul went missing from home two months and five days ago. They lodged a GD at the local police station with the help of Union Parishad Member Md Shahidullah. 

Shahidullah said, "Ratul is mentally challenged. He disappeared from Shantir Bazar of the village. I cannot understand how he went to Chattogram and from there to Malaysia by container."

Azgar Ali, claiming to be Ratul's uncle, said, "After Ratul's disappearance, we searched for him everywhere but he could not be found. We Informed the local union parishad member and filed a GD." 

"I was working on the land with his father on Friday afternoon when one of our relatives called and said that Ratul was found in Malaysia," he said.

Jholam South Union Chairman Ashiqur Rahman Howladar said, "We have taken the decision to bring the boy back to the country with the help of law enforcers."

Monohorganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Saiful Islam Kamol said, "We have come to know the matter. Soon, we will bring him back to the country."

A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a container, shipped to Malaysia's Klang port from Chattogram on 18 January.

The container was shipped from Chattogram port to Klang port in Malaysia on 12 January and reached the latter on 16 January.

Hearing screams coming from an empty container, the crew members of the ship anchored it and rescued the boy. Later, he was taken to a local hospital as the boy fell sick inside the container.

Container / Malaysia / missing

