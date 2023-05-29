Boy dies as iron rod falls on him from Mohakhali flyover in Dhaka

UNB
29 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 03:20 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 12-year-old unidentified boy died after being hit by an iron rod that fell on him from Mohakhali Flyover in Dhaka on Monday.

Abdul Kader Imon, who took the boy to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the rod pierced his neck on New DOHS Road in Mohakhali area around 10am.

The injured boy was first rushed to a local hospital and later to the DMCH, he said.

Physicians at the emergency department of the DMCH declared the boy dead around 12:45pm, said Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge (inspector) of the hospital's police outpost.

