Boy boards flight dodging Dhaka airport security, 10 officials suspended

Bangladesh

UNB
13 September, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:26 pm

According to media reports, a boy managed to board a flight of Kuwait Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without a passport, ticket or boarding pass and avoided all security at the airport

File photo: Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport&#039;s official website
File photo: Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's official website

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has suspended 10 officials as a minor boy managed to board a flight of Kuwait Airlines without a passport and ticket after dodging security at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Besides, a five-member probe body, headed by a deputy director-level official of CAAB, was formed to look into the incident, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman told UNB.

Legal steps will be taken after getting the probe report, he said.

According to media reports, a boy managed to board a flight of Kuwait Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without a passport, ticket or boarding pass and avoided all security at the airport.

The incident came to light when a cabin crew was showing a person's designated seat and found the boy sitting there without his parents.

However, the boy was handed over to the Airport Police.

