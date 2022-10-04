Bottled mineral water, beverages become costlier

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

Bottled mineral water, beverages become costlier

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Beverages and bottled mineral water have become pricier alongside other essential commodities, adding more woes to average consumers.

The price of a 1.5-litre water bottle has increased to Tk30 from Tk25, and two-litre to Tk35 from Tk30, according to groceries and confectioneries in the capital.

Moreover, a five-litre bottle of mineral water has jumped to Tk80 from Tk75. However, the price of a 0.5-litre water bottle remains the same for now.

But in the case of carbonated beverages like Coca-Cola, 7up and Mountain Dew, the prices of the smaller bottles have increased while the prices of bigger bottles remain static.

Among these, the price of a 250-ml Coca-Cola bottle has been increased from Tk20 to Tk25 and a bottle of the same size Mountain Dew, a product of American beverage company PepsiCo, has been increased from Tk15 to Tk25.

According to leading water and beverage manufacturing companies, the increased cost of production and distribution has led to the price hike of water and soft drinks.

The cost of importing raw materials for making PET [polyethylene terephthalate – a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic widely used for packaging foods and beverages] bottles has played a major role in increasing the price of water, they said.

Partex Group Assistant General Manager (Brand) Md Nahid Yusuf told The Business Standard, "Partex Group imports the raw materials of PET bottles from Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The prices of these raw materials have increased by up to 30%, and the freight charges have also gone up, which drove the production cost up."

"Besides, we had to increase our distribution cost in the country as well due to various reasons including the fuel price hike that resulted in higher transportation cost," he said.

"If the prices of raw materials come down, we will consider readjusting the prices of water again," Nahid Yusuf added.

Partex Group is one of the leading brands producing and marketing mineral water in Bangladesh. The prices of its 'Mum' water bottles have gone up by about 25% in retail. Similarly, the prices of another popular water brand 'Kinley', owned by the Coca-Cola company, have also gone up.

However, the price of a two-litre bottle of Meghna Group's 'Fresh' was increased to Tk35 but reverted to the previous price within a few days.

Yasin Arafat, a salesperson of Bikrampur Varieties Store in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, said, "One or two companies have increased the prices of their bottled water. But the prices have gone up for bottles above one litre. Smaller bottles are being sold at previous rates."

Visiting various grocery stores and Super Shops, only a few brands' water bottles were seen available for sale in the stores including Mum, Fresh, Kinley, Aquafina, Jibon, Pran, and Wasa's Shanti.

Retailers said that when one or two brands increase the price of a product, other companies follow. Now two-three brands have increased the prices of bottled water, and the rest are in the process of doing so.

Company officials said the water market in the country now stands around Tk1,000 crore with 35-40 crore litres of bottled water being sold every year.

Most major consumer goods manufacturers now have water businesses. More than 30 brands of bottled water are sold across the country, including multinational companies like Coca-Cola's Keenly, PepsiCo's Aquafina, Meghna's Fresh, City Group's Jibon, Pran RFL's Pran, and ACME Group's ACME Premium Drinking Water.

Demand for bottled water is growing at a rate of 15-20% every year in Bangladesh. However, in the first year (2019) of the coronavirus pandemic, the water business dropped by half, but now the market is back to normal, said Md Nahid Yusuf, assistant general manager (Brand) Partex Group.

According to industry insiders, the bottled water business started in Bangladesh in the 1990s. At that time the use of bottled water was popular among affluent people but the situation changed gradually as bottled water became popular among the public. Currently, people are drinking bottled water regularly when they go to hotels, restaurants, offices, ceremonies and travel.

Top News

Bottled water / beverage industry / drinks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

53m | Panorama
The south gateway of the Bara Katara and its remaining wings have been altered into warehouses and shops to such an extent that the great relic from Mughal era is now beyond recognition. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From Bara Katra to Jahaj Bari: Laws fail to protect Dhaka’s vanishing heritage

2h | Panorama
Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

1h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

14h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch