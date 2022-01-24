Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:19 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Botswana national has been arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) with over 3kg of heroin afternoon.

The arrestee, 30- year-old Lesedi Molapisi, arrived at the airport on a Qatar Airways flight from South Africa via Doha, reads an official press release.

The airport's customs officials, in association with National Security Intelligence (NSI), intercepted the foreigner as she was crossing the green channel at around 5:30pm on Sunday, added the release. 

During initial interrogation, the Botswana woman denied having anything beyond declaration or any drugs in the luggage she was carrying. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

However, as the luggage got scanned, powdery and granular substance was found inside her trolley bag.

The officials then opened the luggage and found eight polybags inside carrying 3.145kg heroin worth some Tk20 crore.

Samples from the seized drugs will be sent to the Department of Narcotics Control for further laboratory tests. 

Necessary legal action to be taken upon further investigation.

 

