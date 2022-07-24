Both Bangladesh, Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas

24 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:50 pm

Both Bangladesh, Japan want dignified repatriation of Rohingyas

Sheikh Hasina denounced the killing of Shinzo Abe and described him as a great friend of Bangladesh

24 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Rohingya people fleeing to a temporary camp
File Photo: Rohingya ethnic minority people fleeing to a temporary makeshift camp, crossing Naf river, after crossing over from Myanmar into the Bangladesh side of the border, near Cox's Bazar's Palangkhali area, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last two weeks as they flee violence in western Myanmar. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

Both Bangladesh and Japan want dignified repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

The Rohingya issue was discussed when Honda Taro, parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs, Japan, and Tanaka Akihiko, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence yesterday.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

During the meeting, Bangladesh's Prime Minister sought Japanese support to repatriate Rohingyas to their motherland Myanmar.

"Several years have elapsed since the Rohingyas took shelter in Bangladesh and they are now becoming a burden for us," she added.

In reply, Honda Taro said they also want the Rohingyas' repatriation in a dignified manner.

He added: "Japan wants dignified repatriation of Rohingyas and they are supporting Bangladesh on the issue."

Both the leaders of Bangladesh and Japan discussed economic development cooperation between the two countries.

The Japanese leader and the JICA President congratulated the Bangladesh premier for constructing the much-hyped Padma Bridge with own finances, saying the bridge would quicken Bangladesh's overall development.

Sheikh Hasina said the Padma Bridge and the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna river have connected the southern and northern regions to remaining parts of the country.

The Premier said Japan is implementing Bangladesh's three mega projects- Matharbari coal fired power plant in Maheshkhali, metro rail and third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka- to specially help accelerate Bangladesh's development.

In reply, the JICA President appreciated Bangladesh government's all out support to implement the three mega projects.

The Japanese leader appreciated Bangladesh's graduation as a developing nation from a least developed country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Both the Bangladeshi and Japanese leaders recalled the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Bangladesh in 2014.

Sheikh Hasina denounced the killing of Shinzo Abe and described him as a great friend of Bangladesh.

The Japanese leader said Shinzo Abe's visit to Bangladesh elevated the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan to a comprehensive partnership.

The Prime Minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's October 1973 visit to Japan led to the foundation of today's Bangladesh-Japan relations.

She said Bangabandhu was a great admirer of the socio-economic and technological advancement of Japan and he wanted to replicate the Japanese model to transform agriculture- based Bangladesh into an industrialized one.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki were present.

