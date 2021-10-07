Boring of Bangabandhu Tunnel’s 2nd tube ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 08:13 pm

Related News

Boring of Bangabandhu Tunnel’s 2nd tube ends

The excavation was expected to be completed by December this year

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 08:13 pm
Boring of Bangabandhu Tunnel’s 2nd tube ends

The boring of under-construction Bangabandhu Tunnel's second tube at the bottom of the River Karnaphuli ended on Thursday - three months ahead of deadline.

The excavation was expected to be completed by December this year.

Mentioning that 73% of the construction work for the tunnel is done, Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said the entire project will be completed by December 2022. 

The tunnel will then be opened to traffic, he added.

The tunnel, at a depth of 18-43 metres below the riverbed, will connect Anwara and Karnaphuli upazilas on the south bank of the Karnaphuli River with the port city.

The project was conceived to develop the Chattogram city on the "One City, Two Towns" model of Shanghai in China.

The tunnel will reduce the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar by 40 kilometres, with vehicles plying it reaching speeds of 80km per hour.

Approved in 2015 at an estimated cost of Tk8,447 crore, the project was supposed to be completed by 2020.

Amid various complications, however, in 2018 the completion date was extended to December 2022.

The total cost of the revised project also rose to Tk10,374 crore.

To cover the cost, the Exim Bank of China is giving a hard loan – one secured by real property – of Tk5,913 crore at 2% interest rate, while the Bangladesh government is providing Tk4,461.23 crore.

The tunnel was promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a rally at Laldighi in Chattogram before the 2008 elections. When the Hasina-led Awami League came to power soon after, work on the tunnel began.

Top News

Bangabandhu Tunnel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

13h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

13h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 