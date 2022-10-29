Border tension: Myanmar agrees to flag meeting on Sunday

A flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Guard Police (BGP) of Myanmar is scheduled to be held on Sunday (30 October) over the ongoing tension at the border region.

The meeting will be held at a battalion level in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf, confirmed BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.

However, he could not give details on the timing and the number of representatives participating from the two countries in Sunday's meeting.

Khalid Mohammad told The Business Standard, "There has been an unstable situation at the border areas due to the ongoing shelling inside Myanmar, as a result of which the people on the Bangladesh side of the border are living in fear for the past three months."

"Communication between the border guard forces of the two countries has been going on at various levels since the beginning of the crisis. Several letters have also been sent to BGP in this regard," he noted adding that the upcoming battalion-level flag meeting, agreed upon by BGP, is the continuation of the efforts to resolve the border crisis.

BGB, meanwhile, continues to institute strict vigilance at the border until the border situation improves, Lt Colonel Sheikh Khalid assured.