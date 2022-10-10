Border killings sad for Dhaka, shameful for New Delhi: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said despite the decision at the highest level of Bangladesh and Indian governments, the incident of killing people on the border is sad for Dhaka.

The foreign minister made the remark Monday (10 October) in response to a query from reporters on the deaths of two more Bangladeshi nationals on the border last Saturday.

Momen said, "If they don't keep their forces under control then it's a shame for a strong, developed, mature democracy like India."

Muntaz Hossain and Md Abu Hasan were killed in firing from Border Security Force (BS) of India on Saturday night. Muntaz died at the Baldia border of Chuadanga and Hasan died on the border of Khaitla in Satkhira.

Responding to another question about Myanmar, Momen said, "There are no ARSA members in our country."

The Foreign Minister further said the government of Bangladesh has no intention to violate the human rights of anyone.

"But if someone destroys people's property in the name of human rights, sets fire and kills people, then the government is responsible to protect the property, right to people," he added.